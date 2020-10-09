Sen. Moran Announces $832,505 Grant for Pawnee Mental Health Services
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies – today announced an $832,505 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants program for Pawnee Mental Health Services, Inc.
“Through partnerships with the local health departments, these resources will help expand rural health services across north-central Kansas, providing critical care to rural communities,” said Sen. Moran. “Now, more than ever, people will benefit from greater access to mental health services, and I am pleased this grant will help Kansans.”
“These generous grants from USDA will give Pawnee Mental Health the capacity to provide robust telehealth services throughout our 10-county service area,” said Pawnee Mental Health Services Executive Director Robbin Cole. “The 2019 grant gave Pawnee the ability to build the majority of the infrastructure and equip three of our highest-need counties. With the majority of that infrastructure built, the 2020 grant allows us to complete the interconnectivity circle with all of our locations. We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to provide improved access to vital mental health services throughout our ten-county area of North Central Kansas.”
“Telemedicine provides more medical resources to difficult to reach populations,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen. “The USDA is proud to partner with Pawnee Mental health Services and Senator Moran to make this project possible.”
This grant will be used to enhance the existing infrastructure and create partnerships with the Clay and Republic County Health Departments to provide expanded services and enhanced hours of operation.
Items to Note:
- · In 2019, Pawnee Mental Health Services received an over $400,000 grant to expand video conferencing services to Jewell, Mitchell and Washington counties in north-central Kansas.
- · USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/ks or call (785) 271-2700.
- · Today’s announcement is in conjunction with a larger announcement made by USDA, where it is investing $72 million in 40 states through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program. These investments will benefit more than 12 million rural residents.
