POTTAWATOMIE CO., Nov. 5 -- Construction workers at the Belvue Bridge were put in danger by a reckless driver earlier today, according to a press release from Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager.
At approximately 11:42 a.m., the PTSO received a call from an individual working on the bridge, located on Schoeman Rd., rural Belvue. That individual reported a black Honda had nearly run over construction workers.
Deputies in the area were alerted and given a description of the vehicle. Jager said a deputy was able to locate a black vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 24 near Genn Rd., rural Wamego. The deputy attempted to catch and stop the vehicle, but it continued westbound on Highway 24.
Jager said the deputy continued to pursue the vehicle until it struck tire deflation devices which had been set near Hopkins Creek Rd., rural St. George. The vehicle continued westbound until nearly reaching Tuttle Creek Boulevard, where the driver lost control and the vehicle came to a stop.
According to Jager, the driver was identified as David Burke, 41, Ogden, Utah, and he was taken into custody. Jager also said no injuries were reported in either the chase or construction site incident.
The Kansas Highway Patrol, St. George Police Department, Wamego Police Department, and Riley County Police Department assisted with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.