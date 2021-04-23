The first carbon offsetting program of its kind in Kansas.
Manhattan, KS — (April xx, 2021) — Short Stop today announced the launch of Grow, a carbon offsetting program at all 17 Short Stop locations in Kansas. When customers fill up, the Grow program will automatically calculate and offset tailpipe emissions up to 30 percent through investments in certified carbon reduction projects. The certified offset projects are furthering environmental innovation to reduce the harmful effects of carbon and include reforestation and renewable energy initiatives like wind and solar. The program is the first-of-its-kind in Kansas, and it enables customers to do something positive for their planet and their local community – just by filling up at Short Stop.
In addition to offsetting customer’s carbon emissions on all fuel sold, the Grow program will plant 5,000 trees with Arbor Day Foundation and support local community projects with partners like Kansas Forest Service.
“We’re committed to running our business sustainably and responsibly,” said Short Stop’s Samantha (Leiszler) Liby. “Together with our customers, we’re reducing our environmental impact and helping the communities we serve in Kansas.”
To ensure the integrity of the program, GreenPrint, an environmental technology company, will provide real-time audited reporting showing details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments.
“We are excited to work with Short Stop to help them meet the needs of today’s consumers in a purpose-driven way with an eye on a better tomorrow through more sustainable practices,” said Pete Davis, founder, and CEO of GreenPrint. “Through the Grow program, Short Stop is differentiating their brand. They are empowering consumers to make better choices at the pump while giving back to the local communities they serve and making a positive impact on the environment.”
To celebrate the launch of the Grown program, Short Stop is giving away a "FREE Tank of Gas" to 10 lucky Kansas residents. Winners will receive a $50 Short Stop Gift Card. The campaign begins April 1st and ends April 30 th . More information about the Grow program and the “Free Tank of Gas” Give-a-way can be found online at http://www.shortstopgrow.com/
