MANHATTAN, KAN. – On March 31, 2021, at approximately 5:18 p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a report of shots fired outside of Dillard’s in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan.
When officers arrived on scene, they identified a 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male that were involved in an isolated altercation with a 33-year-old male, who was later located at a secondary scene near the intersection of 3rd St. and Kearney St. in Manhattan. The 33-year-old male was found to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries, then later transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka.
Officers are still on scene, as this is an active investigation. No suspect has been arrested at this time. There is no threat to the public.
Further information will be released when available.
