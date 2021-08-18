MANHATTAN, KAN. – The 13th annual Speedy Pd Race for Parkinson’s Disease will be offered as an in-person event at Tuttle Creek State Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A virtual race option is also being offered.
Register for the Half-Mile Memorial Run/Walk, 5K, or 10K by visiting www.meadowlark.org. Once registered, participants will receive e-mails and/or text messages to share more about the VIPds, Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program, and all the generous sponsors, including this year’s presenting sponsor – Community First National Bank.
Registration and packet pick-up will be Friday, Aug. 27, at the Holiday Inn at the Campus from 4:30 to 7 p.m. On race day, packet pick up and registration is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Tuttle Creek State Park. The 5K/10K races begin at 8 a.m. and the Half-Mile Memorial Run/Walk will start at 9:15 a.m. Awards will start at 9:30 a.m.
Funds raised from the event benefit Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program, which provides services at no cost to improve the quality of life in the Flint Hills region for all those affected by Parkinson’s disease (PD), including: persons with PD, caregivers, therapists, nurses, and other providers. Even during the COVID-19 global pandemic, program leaders continued to offer opportunities for participants to engage. This is especially important during a time of self-isolation and social distancing.
Not a runner? Donations can be made directly to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program by contacting the Meadowlark Foundation office at (785) 323-3843. Race and program questions can also be directed to Michelle Haub, Special Programs Leader, via e-mail at michelle.haub@meadowlark.org or (785) 323-3899.
