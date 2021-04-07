WAMEGO, Wednesday, April 7 – A St. Marys man died as a result of injuries sustained in an early morning car crash on Highway 24, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The accident occurred at 6:15 a.m., at mile marker 336.5, approximately 1.2 miles east of Onaga Road.
The report stated Phillip Theodore Harrison, 19, St. Marys, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry westbound on Highway 24 when the passenger side tires dropped off the roadway and the vehicle over corrected. The Camry slid sideways into the east bound lane and was struck on the passenger side by a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Michael Leon Weisbender, 31, St. George.
Harrison had fatal injures and Weisbender suspected minor injuries, according to the report. Both were transported to a local hospital. The report noted both drivers were wearing safety restraints.
The accident closed Highway 24 for approximately four hours this morning.
