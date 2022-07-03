St. Marys police officer Mark Lamberson passed away while on duty Saturday, July 2, according to a press release from Chief Derek Cid.
“The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Officer Lamberson's passing and will release any information they determine is necessary and relevant to public interest, however no foul play is suspected,” Cid said in the release, which was issued Sunday morning.
Lamberson was a long-time member of the St. Marys Police Department, beginning his service in 2013. Prior to that, he was a jail deputy for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PTSO).
“The loss of Officer Lamberson is tragic for all who knew, worked and loved him,” Cid said. “The St. Marys Police Department is requesting the community allow the family and members of the department time to mourn his loss privately.”
For the next several days, Cid said the PTSO will be responding to service calls in St. Marys.
Officer Lamberson is survived by his wife, children, and parents. In lieu of flowers, the department is requesting donations be made for the family to Community First Bank, 215 S Seth Child Road, Manhattan, Kansas: C/O: FOP Lodge 17 / SMPD.
Funeral services are pending at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.