July 22, 2020 – The Kansas State Board of Education met this morning via Zoom to discuss and vote on Governor Laura Kelly's Executive Order which pushed school opening back until after Labor Day.
The vote was evenly split, 5-5, so the Executive Order was not confirmed, leaving the decision up to the local districts. A simple majority was required to accept the order.
During the two hour meeting, state board members heard from Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, and Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health, Environment and Healthcare Finance.
The majority of Pottawatomie County is represented by Deena Horst, District 6. Ann Mah, District 4, and Jim McNiece, District 10, also represent a small portion of the southern part of the county and they split Wabaunsee County.
Horst voted “no”, saying in part, “I do not disagree with the need for training or consideration of all the Covid issues within communities. Nor do I disagree with the idea of delaying. What I have issues with is by approving this executive order we would be stripping our local elective board of the statute duty of making decisions. I have issues with my small rural districts who, through not fault of their own and who have no Covid in their community. I just think it's wrong for the state to treat them the same way as we need to treat those who have the spike.”
Mah voted “yes”. Among her comments, she said, “When I first heard of the governor's plan it was a 'no'. I'm about flexibility and local control. I tend to flout authority. But it's not about me. In a time of a pandemic, it's not about local control either. If we wanted local control of all, we would not have a state Board of Education. After input, the overwhelming response was for me to support the governor's order, and not by a small margin. (Also) I want to say when I had the chance to save children's lives, I said 'yes'.”
McNiece also voted “yes”. In his comments, he included, “Starting later may keep us in school longer and may make us better prepared. Certainly it will prepare us better for the safety of students. I'm very concerned about vulnerable students with underlying health issues, as well as the staff – whether they work in the classroom, clean the classroom or serve in the cafeteria. I'm worried about them.”
Governor Laura Kelly, issued the following statement in response to the vote:
"The cases of COVID-19 in Kansas are at an all-time high and continue to rise. Our decisions must be informed by public health experts not politics. This vote puts our students, faculty, their families and our economy at risk.
“I will continue to work with our school districts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children and ask every school district to delay the start of school.”
State BOE Roll Call
District 1 – Janet Waugh, yes
District 2 – Steve Roberts, no
District 3 – Michelle Dombrosky, no
District 4 – Ann Mah, yes
District 5 – Jean Clifford, no
District 6 – Deena Horst, no
District 7 – Ben Jones, no
District 8 – Kathy Busch (chairman), yes
District 9 – Jim Porter, yes
District 10 – Jim McNiece, yes
