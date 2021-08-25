TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans needing basic legal answers, advice and information are encouraged to call the Kansas Bar Association’s (KBA) monthly “Call-A-Lawyer” free public service program on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., at 1-800-928-3111.
Volunteer lawyers from the KBA can provide information on many legal issues including probate, family law (such as child custody, divorce and adoption), employment issues (such as wrongful termination, workplace conflicts and employment rights) and landlord-tenant issues and other matters involving real property.
In the event a caller is referred at a later date to the KBA Lawyer Referral Service after their free Call-A- Lawyer phone call, there is no fee for the referral. However, the referral attorney does not provide pro bono (free) legal services and will determine the fees charged for their legal services. The caller should discuss these rates before entering into a legal representation agreement.
If a person is unable to call on September 9th, "Call-a-Lawyer” repeats the second Thursday of each month.
The KBA is a voluntary professional association of over 5,000 members dedicated to advancing the professionalism of its members, encouraging public understanding of the law and promoting the effective administration of our system of justice. For more information about the KBA, visit www.ksbar.org.
