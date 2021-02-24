Governor Kelly Extends Time for Kansas Rural Water Districts to Hold Annual Meetings During COVID-19
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order extending the deadline for Kansas rural water districts to hold their annual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order #21-05 will suspend previous provisions to allow rural water districts until October 1, 2021 to hold their annual meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.