Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy with rain changing to a wintry mix in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.