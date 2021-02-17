Kansas Department of Revenue Opens Online Scheduling for In-person Taxpayer Assistance Center Visits
TOPEKA – With the 2021 income tax filing season underway, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Assistance Center now provides an online scheduling option for in-person appointments. This past November KDOR announced that all in-person appointments to its Taxpayer Assistance Centers require an appointment.
Kansas Taxpayer Assistance Centers aid taxpayers with personal and business tax questions regarding their specific Kansas tax accounts or general tax questions. TAC locations are closed on state holidays.
All appointments are required to be made a minimum of 24-hours ahead of a scheduled visit.
To make an appointment, customers are asked to go to https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/AppointmentScheduler/ApptSchedule/Times?locType=TAX.
If a customer does not have access to the internet, they can contact TAC offices using the below information:
Topeka Overland Park
Scott State Office Building
120 SE 10th Avenue
Topeka, KS 66612-1103
Phone: 785-368-8222
Monday - Friday
8 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Rosana Shopping Center
7600 W. 119th Street, Suite A
Overland Park, KS 66213
Phone: 913-942-3150
Mondays and Wednesdays
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Phone and email assistance continues to be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Taxpayer Assistance: 785-368-8222
Past-Due Account Assistance: 785-296-6121
General tax-related questions can also be sent by email to KDOR_TAC@ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.