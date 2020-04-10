Sen. Moran Announces $325 Million to Kansas Hospitals & Health Care Providers
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today announced $325 million in relief funding to Kansas health care providers and hospitals. This information was confirmed to Sen. Moran by Vice President Mike Pence this morning. The funding, which will support hospitals fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, is part of the $100 billion provider relief fund established in the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is being administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
“The CARES Act created a fund to help meet the needs of hospitals and health care providers, and today over $325 million is being distributed across Kansas,” said Sen. Moran. “As hospitals are seeing significant revenue losses and others see their costs go up because of COVID-19, these new resources will be a necessary benefit not just to our hospitals, but to the communities and patients they serve. In the fight against COVID-19, these new resources will put our health care providers in a better position to keep us healthy and meet the needs of Kansans.”v
