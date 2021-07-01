Topeka – Humanities Kansas (HK) announces four new stories now available on the Humanities Hotline. Topics on the toll-free hotline feature unique Kansas stories about road trip music, Black banjo and violin traditions, the East Lawrence community of La Yarda, and a trip to the Grand Canyon. The Humanities Hotline is free and available anytime, day or night, to anyone with a landline or smartphone at 1-888-416-2018. Hotline topics change monthly.
The Humanities Hotline offers a menu of short Kansas stories, both serious and lighthearted, that are researched and presented by experts from across the state. This month, Conny Bogaard, Executive Director of the Western Kansas Community Foundation, describes her memorable trip to the Supai Village at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Filmmaker Lourdes Kalusha-Aguirre recounts the story of La Yarda, an East Lawrence community of Mexican railroad workers and their families. Lem Sheppard, musician and historian based in Pittsburg, Kansas, shares the history of Black banjo and violin traditions in Kansas. Cash Hollistah, educator and hip-hop artist, shares his top 10 picks for a summer road trip soundtrack. These hotline selections are available through July 31, 2021.
The Humanities Hotline provides an accessible alternative to today’s Zoom culture and encourages the people of Kansas to participate in lifelong engagement with the humanities. The hotline was developed as a way to combat social isolation and bridge the technology divide with stories that could be easily accessed without the need for internet.
The Humanities Hotline is free and available to all Kansans and can be especially helpful to those without access to broadband. Statewide partners include Abilene Public Library, ArtsConnect Topeka, Augusta Public Library, Clearwater Public Library, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City, Emporia Public Library, Finney County Public Library in Garden City, Goddard Public Library, Hays Public Library, Lawrence Public Library, Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, Norton Public Library, Ottawa Library, and Wamego Public Library. Contact HK if your organization would like to be considered as a Hotline partner.
Call the Humanities Hotline at 1-888-416-2018. For more information visit humanitieskansas.org.
