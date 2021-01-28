Stormwater Project Starting February 1
(MANHATTAN, KANSAS – January 27, 2021) Starting Monday, February 1, 2021, Rosencutter Road will be closed at Skyvue Lane as part of a stormwater improvement project (SM1808) to replace a major culvert. It will remain closed until mid-April. Please see the map below for details about the closure and the detour route.
The project will include replacement of the stormwater culvert under Rosencutter Road, near Skyvue Lane, and addition of storm water inlets at the Skyvue Lane and Rosencutter Road intersection. The new culvert will be substantially larger than the existing culvert under Rosencutter Road.
DETOUR INFORMATION
All businesses on Skyvue Lane and to the north of the work zone will still have access to Fort Riley Boulevard (K-18) via Stagg Hill Road and Seth Child Road. All residents and property owners to the south of Rosencutter Road will be need to use Moehlman Road (County 903S) and S. Manhattan Avenue for access.
Trash haulers will all need to use the S. Manhattan route to reach the Riley County Solid Waste Transfer Station. Traffic control signage and detour routes will be marked.
We appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this project.
