Survey to Evaluate Kansas Consumers’ Shopping Practices
and Awareness of From the Land of Kansas Program
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s state trademark program From the Land of Kansas has released a public survey asking consumers about their shopping practices and preferences. Recent events have reminded all of us about the importance of local foods. This survey is seeking feedback from Kansas consumers on what they are looking for and how we can help them find local foods. The survey, which takes less than five minutes to complete, will inform the program’s efforts to better promote and celebrate agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in the state of Kansas.
Participants who complete the survey will be entered in a gift basket drawing. The gift baskets contain a variety of Kansas grown or made products, valuing over $100. Three winners will be selected and notified in early June via the contact information they provide at the end of the survey.
Any Kansas resident is eligible and encouraged to take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/KS-consumers.
From the Land of Kansas is designed to promote and celebrate agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. The program offers an array of incentives to Kansas companies — big and small — who grow, raise or produce products in the state. For questions about the survey, please contact Janelle Dobbins, marketing manager of the From the Land of Kansas program, at 785-564-6759 or Janelle.Dobbins@ks.gov.
