WAMEGO, June 21, 2022 – Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker spoke Tuesday evening to the Wamego City Commission regarding his suspension.
City Manager Stacie Eichem had suspended from his duties from June 13 through June 20 and, after a meeting Eichem scheduled for Monday was postponed, that suspension was continued through Wednesday, June 22.
Baker was not on the agenda at Monday's regular meeting. He took the opportunity of a three-minute public comment period to speak to commission.
He handed out a packet to each commissioner, which contained recorded minutes of a meeting he had with Eichem and City Clerk Shanda Jahnke from the day he was suspended. Baker said he recorded the meeting so everything should be verbatim. According to Baker, recording conversations with his employers is legal by state and federal statutes and recording is not forbidden by personnel policies.
Also in the packet was a letter he received a half hour after the aforementioned meeting, as well as a grievance he sent to the city attorney, city manager, and city clerk.
“The third page is another letter I received from Stacie Eichem basically outlining that I was insubordinate, unable to get along with employees, and showed conduct unbecoming of an employee,” he said. “These are allegations, there’s no evidence supporting this whatsoever.” He also claims that the city manager and city clerk have violated policies in the process of suspending him.
He told the commission he felt the need to record conversations after he and his secretary were threatened with termination on grounds of insubordination if they questioned the city manager. He briefly described an incident when his secretary was sharply scolded by the city manager for refusing to give information regarding a document, which was not allowed to be released.
“Ever since then, I have been recording every single conversation I’ve had for fear for myself, my employees, and even the city employees,” he said. “Someone has to stand up for them. That is my job as chief of police, to stand up and support the employees of this city. I’m sorry, but it’s a hostile work environment. I feel I am being retaliated against.”
As this was a public comment segment of the meeting, the commissioners had no response other than Mayor Michele Jacobs noting she would read the information in the packet.
Several other community members, including Baker's wife, also used public comment time to speak on his behalf, positively citing his reputation and leadership.
Baker is scheduled to have a meeting with the city manager on the Wednesday morning to further discuss the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.