Allen Dale Sylvester, 51, rural Wabaunsee County was arrested Sunday, May 29, 2022, for unlawful sexual relations by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office, according to the jail roster listing on its web page.
Sylvester is a science teacher at Wamego High School.
The charges listed are unlawful sexual relations and include unknown circumstances – sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation. The listing adds the offender believes the child to be greater than 14 and less than 16-years-of-age.
At press time, Sylvester was being held at the Wabaunsee County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Monday afternoon, the USD 320 Board of Education sent out a notice of a special meeting to be held Tuesday evening for the purpose of an executive session on personnel issues. The meeting is not open to the public.
Check the June 2 issue of The Times for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.