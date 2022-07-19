WESTMORELAND. July 19 — Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester, the former USD 320 teachers charged with unlawful sexual acts, appeared this morning in Pottawatomie County District Court in front of Magistrate Judge Erich Campbell.
Because the charges were slightly different in each case, they were heard consecutively, however the result from both hearings was the same – a status hearing was set for mid-September for both defendants.
County Attorney Sherri Schuck requested no-contact orders with the alleged victim for both Sylvesters.
“There is not a no-contact order with the alleged victim for us,” she said. “I know there is one in Wabaunsee County (for Allen Sylvester).”
She asked that a consistent order be granted and as the defendants’ attorneys had no objections, Campbell granted the request.
Allen Sylvester was originally arrested in Wabaunsee County on May 29 and is facing charges of unlawful sexual relations (teacher/student of same institution) in that county. His initial hearing was July 12 and he is due back in court for that case on Sept. 20.
