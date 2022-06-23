Deborah Sylvester, a former teachers in USD 320, was charged Thursday by Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck with one count each of unlawful sexual relations.
Her husband, Allen Sylvester was also charged with the same offense.
Allen Sylvester had been arrested May 29 for unlawful sexual relations (teacher/student of the same institution) by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office. On May 31, after a series of executive sessions, the USD 320 Board of Education unanimously accepted the resignations of both Allen and Deborah Sylvester.
Schuck said she believed Deborah Sylvester had surrendered herself to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and was released on bond, which was set at $10,000 in both cases. As of late Thursday afternoon, Schuck did not know whether Allen Sylvester's warrant had been executed, but said he did not show up on the jail census.
“Bond was sent by Judge (Jeff) Elder at $10,000 in both cases,” Schuck said. “The defendants are not considered a flight risk and they have resigned from their teaching positions.”
Schuck said the case against Allen Sylvester in Wabaunsee County is separate, “however the allegations and alleged victim are the same. Deborah Sylvester is not charged in Wabaunsee County that I am aware of at this time.”
Allen Sylvester had been a science teacher at Wamego High School until transferring to Wamego Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year. Deborah Sylvester was a math teacher at the high school.
