WAMEGO, May 31, 2020 – After several executive sessions, the USD 320, Wamego, Board of Education tonight unanimously accepted the resignations of Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester.
The executive session was called after Allen Sylvester was arrested Sunday, May 29, for unlawful sexual relations by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office.
Along with the board, included in the executive session were Greg Mann, interim superintendent, Rob McKim, incoming superintendent, Julie Schrum, Wamego High School principal, and Angie Stallbaumer, an attorney with the Kansas Association of School Boards.
Allen Sylvester had been a science teacher at Wamego High School before transferring to Wamego Middle School this past school year. Deborah Sylvester, his wife, had been a math teacher at Wamego High School.
In a statement posted earlier this afternoon on social media, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office said, “On May 26, 2022, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office was notified that there was a past incident of Unlawful Sexual Relations involving an adult and an individual that at the time was under the age of 18. On May 29, 2022, Allen Dale Sylvester, a resident of Wabaunsee County, Kansas was arrested and charged with Unlawful Sexual Relations.”
The statement also noted the investigation is on-going.
Allen Sylvester is being held in the Wabaunsee County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.