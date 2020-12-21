Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve Quarter Released
Manhattan, Kan. – Who says you can’t fit the prairie in your pocket? You can now carry a piece of the prairie with a beautiful butterfly in your pocket, and it won’t matter if it gets washed.
With much anticipation, the U.S. Mint released its 55th 2020 America the Beautiful Quarter honoring the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on November 25, 2020. The design depicts a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly among a background of Big bluestem and Indian grass, both iconic to the preserve. Educational materials about the preserve’s quarter is available at the U.S. Mint’s website, as well as information about the quarter’s Designer, Emily Damstra and Sculptor, Renata Gordon. Go to https://www.usmint.gov/learn/educators/coin-program/america-the-beautiful-quarters-lesson-plans to download the materials.
The quarter is available locally at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd Street, Manhattan, KS. Bring in your old quarter and exchange for a new Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve Quarter while supplies last.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway). The preserve is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy.
For more details about the quarter, call 785-587-2726 or visit 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan, KS.
