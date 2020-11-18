Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
November 17, 2020
Released by Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote
MANHATTAN, KAN. – On Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 29, the Riley County Police Department will join local and state police agencies across Kansas in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will support overtime enforcement efforts to aggressively target and remove impaired drivers from our roads.
According to KDOT, the day before Thanksgiving sees more alcohol- or drug-related crashes than any other day of the year. For your safety and the safety of others on the roadway, please drive sober. On average, across Kansas, three persons are injured every day, and one person is killed every four days in alcohol- or drug-related crashes.
“This campaign focuses on the enforcement of driving while under the influence during the Thanksgiving holiday season,” Lieutenant Daryl Ascher said. “This is an opportunity for RCPD to work on taking positive steps to reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roadways during the holidays.”
Citizens can also help during the enhanced enforcement, and even outside the campaign by watching for suspicious driving behaviors. Note the location, a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and its direction of travel, then call 911 as soon as it’s safe to do so. You may save a life.
