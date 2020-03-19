The Times/Smoke Signal office is following our parent company, The Manhattan Mercury, in closing its office to the public for the time being, in an attempt to help protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers who need to address subscription or delivery concerns can call or email our office. We will make arrangements to help in whatever way is best. If necessary, customers can make an appointment to come to the office.
Our marketing representatives will also meet with customers when mutually agreeable, but we will attempt to conduct business in ways consistent with health authorities’ request for “social distancing.”
The Times and Smoke Signal will continue to publish in print with expanded online coverage. The website is updated frequently as news breaks. Employees who can work remotely are doing so.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, we have instituted regular cleaning and disinfecting regimens and have advised employees of best practices for their personal health.
Here’s helpful contact information.
To reach our office, please call 785-456-2602. For editorial matters, call or email office@wamegonews.com. For advertising/marketing matters, please email advertising@wamegonews.com
