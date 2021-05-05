A project that will close a portion of U.S. 24 in both directions north of Riley to the traveling public for several months is scheduled to begin Friday, May 7.
According to Kansas Department of Transportation, the closure is located approximately .25 mile north of Riley at mile marker 297. Work will include a box culvert replacement, asphalt surfacing, grading and seeding. The highway will be closed to traffic at this location, but property owners in the vicinity will have access to their properties at all times.
Barricades will be in place for the entirety of the project. A signed detour will direct the traveling public to use U.S. 77 and K-82.
Work will take place Monday through Friday, and Saturday if needed, during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.
Klaver Construction of Wichita is the contractor on the $413,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
