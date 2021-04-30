The eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 24 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between South Port Drive and Scottie Lane in Pottawatomie County beginning Tuesday, May 4, weather permitting.
For this project being handled by Pottawatomie County, traffic will be shifted to the right lanes and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. The work involves crews installing storm sewers and left turn lanes in the median.
Traffic will be directed with signs, arrow boards and cones. Drivers should plan for delays and add extra time in their travel schedules.
The intersection at Crown C Circle and U.S. 24 will be reopened, however, access to Crown C Circle and other private entrances will be limited to right-turning traffic only between South Port Drive and Scottie Lane.
Work will take place Monday through Friday, and Saturday if needed, during daylight hours and is expected to be completed in six weeks, weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
