Unsolicited Seeds from China
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware that people across the country have received unsolicited packages of seed from China in recent days. APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection and State departments of agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.
Anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China should immediately contact their State plant regulatory official or APHIS State plant health director. Please hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your State department of agriculture or APHIS contacts you with further instructions. Do not plant seeds from unknown origins.
People with questions can also call: 844-820-2234 Monday-Friday - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET CustomerServiceCallCenter@aphis.usda.gov
