MANHATTAN, KAN. – On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Riley County Police Department will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol. Officers involved in the Saturation Patrol will be looking for signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations. Motorists who show signs of alcohol and/or drug consumption will be evaluated. Confirmed impaired drivers will be arrested.
The purpose of this program is to place additional officers in and around the Manhattan area with the goal of detecting and deterring impaired driving. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Project provides the funding for the Saturation Patrol.
