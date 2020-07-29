UPDATE: KBI attempting to locate man connected to homicide in Medicine Lodge
BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to a homicide that occurred in Medicine Lodge.
Authorities are looking for Clinton Wayne Rogers and his 2002 white Ford extended cab F-150 pickup truck with possible Kansas license plate, 870JUK.
Clinton Rogers is a 34-year-old white male with hazel eyes. He is 6 ft. 1 in. tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Clint Rogers, or sees his white F-150 pickup truck, is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips related to this case can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.