Update on Payments for the Unemployment Benefits Waiting Week
TOPEKA – In an effort to help Kansans who have lost their employment due to COVID-19 and as part of Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-17, the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) has waived the waiting week requirement for COVID-19 related claims that have been filed and processed. We are aware of issues related to the payment of the waiting week. Implementing this waiver in this rapidly changing environment has proved challenging due to the limitations within our current technology. At this time approximately 60% of claimants who have a waiting week that qualify for payment have received that payment. We are working diligently to address the issues preventing payment for the remaining qualified claimants. Claimants do not need to call or refile the week. We ask that you please continue to be patient and know that you will receive these funds.
“First and foremost, my goal is to help Kansas workers,” Secretary Delía García said. “We are working to address the challenges we inherited with our aging UI system. In the meantime, my team will continue our efforts to connect with impacted workers and businesses during this critical time. I know these are trying times for everyone. We will get through this together.”
For FAQ or to apply for Kansas unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
