WAMEGO, JAN. 31 -- The USD 320 Board of Education tonight announced Rob McKim as the new superintendent of schools beginning July 1, 2022 with a salary of $135,000.
USD 320 has been aided in the search by the Kansas Association of School Boards, which vetted the candidates. Last week, the board interviewed four candidates before selecting McKim
He is currently the principal of Lansing High School in Lansing, where he has worked since 2018.
Greg Mann is currently serving as interim superintendent following Tim Winter's resignation last spring.
See more information about the new superintendent in the Feb. 3 edition of The Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.