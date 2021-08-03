The Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug., 5, in the West Elementary Gym to discuss masking in response to the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases, according to Superintendent Greg Mann.
The announcement comes from a recommendation Mann made to the BOE at a special meeting held Monday.
The first hour of the meeting will be a public forum and patrons will have the opportunity to address the BOE. In anticipation of there being a large number wishing to do so, speakers will be limited to 3 minutes each.
Those who wish to submit their concerns or comments in writing may do so by emailing them to mayfieldk@usd320.com.
The doors to the West Elementary Gym will open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a sign-up sheet for those wishing to address the Board by the door. Sign-ups will be allowed until 6:55 p.m. Those signed up to speak will do so in the order in which they signed up.
