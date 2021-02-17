WAMEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 -- The Wamego school district conducted a crisis drill at approximately 2 p.m. today, according to an email sent by Superintendent Tim Winter.
"The scenario was an unknown chemical spill on the train tracks," he said. "We implemented a secure campus, which means all students stayed in their classrooms with no travel outside their classrooms until the 'All Clear' was given. During the drill, entry doors to the schools were locked and key card entry was disabled."
Winter added the district is required to conduct four crisis drills, four fire drills and two tornado drills during the school year when students are in the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.