WAMEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 -- The Kansas High School Activities Association met last week to evaluate the ruling on spectator numbers at athletic events and the ruling was changed to four per event, however that was contingent upon social distancing within venues.
Because of the size of USD 320 gymnasiums, Wamego has opted to keep spectator (parents/guardians/family members) limits at two per participant with senior participants an exception, with four spectators allowed.
Four spectators will be allowed at the middle school.
Today, Superintendent Tim Winter released the following statement:
"Beginning Jan. 29 all KSHSAA activities will be allowed to have a maximum of four spectators per participant at games if social distance can be maintained. Some gyms are not large enough to allow the full capacity based on the high numbers of participants. This is the situation at Wamego High School.
"We have approximately 55 basketball players, 22 Dazzlers, eight cheerleaders, and over 20 band members. It is our desire to safely allow as many as possible, but at this time we are not comfortable allowing four for every participant.
"However, we will allow senior players/wrestlers to have four and we are working on allowing a limited number of senior students in to support their classmates. Underclassmen players/wrestlers and all other 9-12 participants will still be limited to two at this time. We will maintain a max of two for the visiting teams.
"Wamego Middle School basketball has much smaller participation numbers because it is only the basketball team. Therefore, at middle school home games, we are able to allow four spectators per Wamego player. The visiting team will remain at two spectators per player."
