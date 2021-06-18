WAMEGO, June 18, 2021 --
After a quickly organized search process, the USD 320 Board of Education voted 6-0 this morning to offer the Wamego High School and Wamego Middle School principal positions to Julie Schrum and Brad Couture respectively.
Board member Tera Miller was unable to attend the meeting, but board president Claudia McAlister said “she (Miller) wished she could be here in give full support in a vote. She can't but wanted me to verbalize she was in full support.”
Before the vote, Interim Superintendent Greg Mann told the board the pair were the “clear choices” of the interview committees. “The number twos weren't even close.”
The board also approved a personnel report which included the resignation of Tim Winter, the outgoing superintendent, as a math teacher at Wamego Middle School.
See full story in next week's Times of Pottawatomie County.
