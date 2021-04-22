No action taken on personnel issue
Masks to remain for rest of school year
WAMEGO, April 22 – The USD 320 Board of Education held a special meeting early this morning, containing four executive sessions totaling approximately an hour.
There was no action taken as a result of the executive sessions, which included Superintendent Tim Winter and WHS Principal Kale Katt (via Zoom).
After the meeting, Winter said he could not discuss what went on in the executive sessions. However when asked directly, he confirmed Brian McIntosh was the Wamego High School basketball coach. McIntosh is also the Wamego Middle School athletic director and a high school strength and conditioning instructor.
The special meeting was called several days after approximately 75 Wamego High School students staged a walk out and gathered at the USD 320 District Office in support of McIntosh.
Citing non-elected personnel matters, no information was ever released from the district office concerning McIntosh, although several sources had told The Times he had been suspended while while there was an investigation into unspecified complaints.
COVID-19 Policy
The board also discussed the COVID-19 policy, and voted unanimously to continue mask usage for the rest of the school year with a change concerning close contact and quarantine.
“After talking to the admin team, I recommend we continue wearing masks,” Winter said. “Everyone is comfortable, the kids are doing a great job. Numbers continue to be low in the area and across the state. But, we are only four to five weeks out til the end of the year. If we have to quarantine someone, they would have to miss half the rest of the year and some important events.”
However, Winter did propose dropping quarantine requirements for close contacts of positive cases if the close contacts occurred during the school day and/or school activities if the students are properly wearing their masks or behind sneeze guards if at lunch. Parents will be notified if their students are close contacts, and should monitor them for symptoms.
“That would be the proposed change, and if the board approves it, effective immediately,” he said. “Hopefully that will help prevent us from pulling kids out of the classrooms with just a few weeks to go.”
Board member Cory Meyer asked for clarification. “If they are on the school bus, with the track team, as long as they are wearing masks, those around do not have to quarantine?”
“If all parties are wearing a mask, and that falls on the person who tests positive as well,” Winter replied. “If all parties are wearing masks during school activities, the school day, anything associated with school, we will not make them a remote learner, we will keep them on site. If a parent is more comfortable keeping the kids at home, they can choose to do so. There will be no penalty.”
He did reiterate if the students were at outdoor activities such as a track meet, they needed to social distance if not wearing a mask.
Utility Bill
Like other school districts in the state, USD 320 was shocked by a high gas bill for February.
Winter said the bill was around $43,000 for the month, which was six to seven times higher than normal.
“Symmetry provides gas service with KJUMP through KASB (Kansas Association of School Boards),” Winter said. “There are proceedings taking place right now to get the prices lowered and my recommendation is to join the legal fight.”
The cost for the district to join is $650.
Winter said there were three steps – the first negotiation and the second arbitration. Neither involve any additional fees.
“Step three, litigation, (there) could be more legal fees,” he said. “But KASB says they are unlikely to get further than step two, there would be some meeting in the middle. He said we'd probably pay $15,000 to $20,000 but that's better than $43,000.”
The board voted 7-0 to join the legal proceeding.
