MARCH 11, Wamego -- USD 320 Superintendent Tim Winter will step down at the end of the school year.
After an executive session last night, board member Cory Meyer, at Winter's request, moved to accept Winter's resignation effective July 31, 2021 and to approve his hiring as the eighth grade math teacher for the 2021-2020 school year.
The motion was carried on a 7-0 vote.
See full story of Monday night's Board of Education meeting in this week's Times.
