MONDAY, AUG. 2, Wamego -- At a special board meeting held at noon today, the USD 320 Board of Education voted to hold a meeting Thursday to discuss back to school COVID-19 mitigation issues.
Interim Superintendent Greg Mann told the board they needed a meeting to "discuss return to school vis-à-vis the mask, not mask issue," he said. "I anticipate a lot of public interest."
Mann told the board he had already met with a couple local superintendents about their plans, and with the Pottawatomie County's Health people.
"We have an administrator meeting tomorrow afternoon," he said. "It will also be with Pottawatomie County, to talk about our plans.
"It's a complicated mess," he continued, referencing when to quarantine, or not, wearing masks, etc. "Then KSDE said there can be no more than 40 hours for any individual student for remote learning. It's OK to go home for two weeks and count them as absent, but can't go home for two weeks on remote learning."
Mann said because of the upcoming meetings, he preferred a special meeting later in the week.
The board decided to meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5. On Mann's recommendation, the board agreed comments would be limited to three minutes per patron, with a total of no more than 90 minutes. Comments can also be emailed in to be read at the meeting.
There was also discussion about moving to a larger venue to accommodate interested patrons. Mann will contact the administrators of the middle school and high school along with the technology department, with the idea of using either the middle school commons or the high school auditorium.
He added information on the location will be released either later this afternoon or early Tuesday morning.
At the meeting, the board also approved the negotiated agreement and made several classified staff pay decisions. The full meeting story will be in the Aug. 5 print edition of The Times.
