On Sunday, the USD 320 board voted to close school next week. One of the concerns raised at that meeting concerned meeting the needs of food insecure children who depend upon school breakfast and lunch.
To meet this need, USD 320 will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students 18 and under next week.
"We will prepare the meals at the district kitchen," said Laura Fails, district food service manager. "These will be bagged, complete meals, following our normal nutrition standards -- including fruits, vegetables, milk. There will be a lunch that can be consumed that day and a breakfast meal which can be consumed the next day."
The free meals will be distributed at the "Railroad Depot" in the Wamego City Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can either walk up or drive up.
"If people pull up in a vehicle, we can pass the meals through the windows," Fails said. "Or you can walk up for the meals. We do want to discourage people getting together and people eating at the park."
The selection of the park for the distribution was based on several factors. First, in order to qualify for the meals to be free to all, the district had to use census data. That data helped determine the area for the distribution. Fails said the park also offered other advantages -- it's convenient, walkable for many students, no one has to maneuver a parking lot, and it's easy for social distancing.
