The Pottawatomie County Health Department, in conjunction with the Wamego Health Center, will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations during the Tulip Festival, according to Steve Land, WHC administrator.
The clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, based on availability.
Land said the vaccine is the Johnson & Johnson single shot option and it can be offered to any person from any county over the age of 18. Five hundred doses are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
