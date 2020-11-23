Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan continues to aggressively respond to the evolving Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. In response to an increase in individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in our community, beginning at 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23. Hospital leadership has decided to resume more heightened visitation measures to protect patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at hospital.
Those measures, effective 8 p.m. today, include:
● Restricting visitors; no visitors will be allowed for inpatient medical/surgical and critical care patients or in the Emergency Department.
● Exceptions: one visitor per patient (no visitors under age 18) for OB/Labor and Delivery patients, pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations. (Other visitors allowed on a case-by-case basis).
● Door screening will continue for everyone entering the hospital through limited entrances (Patient and Emergency Entrance) and at off-site clinics and therapy centers.
● Anyone who affirms that they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be asked not to visit and should return when he or she is no longer symptomatic. They also will be advised to consider a virtual visit through Facebook, Skype or other online platforms.
● Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room.
Leaders at Ascension Via Christi continue to be in close communication with community physicians, local task force
and the Riley County Health Department to help coordinate activities and share knowledge said Bob Copple,
President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our associates and community members,” Copple explained. “We are all
tired, but it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant - practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and
wear a mask - especially with the holiday season upon us.”
