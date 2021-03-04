Virtual Ribbon-Cutting to Launch the Smithsonian Exhibit
(Alma, Kansas, March 4, 2021) Join us online for a preview of the traveling Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America and its companion exhibit, Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County on Saturday, March 13 at 1 pm. Governor Laura Kelly, Julie Mulvihill, Executive Director for Humanities Kansas, and Patty Reece, founder of The Volland Store, will launch the festivities with a pre-recorded ribbon-cutting ceremony and virtual tour of the show at: www.vollandfoundation.org.
The online exhibit Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County explores the rural culture of ranching and small-town life through photographs, videos, interviews and presentations on the Volland website. The in-person portion of the exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, will be open by reservation at The Volland Store Saturdays and Sundays, March 13 through April 25. Tours are available at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. To make a reservation, visit www.vollandfoundation.org and follow the link to the reservation system. For guests who arrive outside their reservation times, there is a nature trail that highlights the region’s unique geography.
Located in a scenic valley in the Flint Hills, The Volland Store opened in 1913 in the railroad community of Volland and quickly became the social and cultural center of the surrounding ranching community. Today the former general store has been repurposed as an art gallery and event center and serves once more as a gathering place for the community, both near and far.
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
