Wabaunsee County picked several local officials at the primary held Aug. 4. Nancy Hier won the County Commissioner District 3 seat and Abby Amick took the county clerk's position. Ron Highland also took a 200 vote victory to retain his Kansas House seat.
All of these candidates are unopposed in the general election.
Republican Results
U.S. Senate: Roger Marshall, 666; Kris Kobach, 532; Bob Hamilton, 380; David Lindstrom, 85; Derek Ellis, 29; Lance Berland, 28; Steve Roberts, 21; Gabriel Robles, 21; Brian Matlock, 14; John Miller, 5; John Berman, 2.
U.S. House of Representatives: Tracey Mann, 904; Bill Clifford, 485; Michael Soetaert, 288; Jerry Molstad, 62.
State Senate 17: Jeff Longbine, 612.
State Senate 18: Kristen O'Shea, 616
State Senate 20: Erick Rucker, 211; Brenda Dietrich, 196
State Representative: Ron Highland, 986, Gary Schuetz, 789.
Wabaunsee Co. Commission 2: Rodney Allen, 348
Wabaunsee Co. Commission 3: Nancy L. Hier, 450; John Hoffman, 245; Lucas Zeller, 49.
Wabaunsee Co. Attorney: Tim Liesmann, 1,548
Wabaunsee Co. Clerk: Abby Amick, 889; Kristy Haden, 420; Stephanie Bush, 412.
Wabaunsee Co. Register of Deeds: Marcy Merritt, 1,597
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff: Rob Hoskins, 1,525
Wabaunsee Co. Treasurer: Karen Callaway, 1,584
Democratic Results
U.S. Senate: Barbara Bollier, 271; Robert Tillman, 33
U.S. House of Representatives: Kali Barnett, 185; Christy Davis, 114
State Senate 17: Stephen Vecchione, 89
State Senate 18: Joe Cheray, 38; Tobias Schlingensiepen, 20; H. Dean Zalic, 17
State Senate 20: Rachel Willis, 190
State Board of Education 4: Ann Mah, 174
Note: These results are unofficial until canvassed by the County Commission.
