The Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce officially announced today that Jason Toll has been named as the new Executive Director effective June 8th. Jason brings with him a broad base of experience as both a small business manager and owner, as well as experience managing and operating a local non-profit organization. Jason’s business and non-profit experience paired with his history working as a board member and organizer of Chamber of Commerce, CVB, and Economic Development initiatives will be an exciting addition to the continued growth and success for the Wamego Chamber members and area events.
Jason joins the Wamego Chamber of Commerce from his prior position as the Public Service Director at the Larned State Hospital in Larned, KS. Prior to his role for the State of Kansas, Jason has a long history as a small business owner and manager. After attending Kansas State University in 1996 he formed Computer Services and Consulting and Amber Wave Internet, a company that grew to five locations before being acquired by a larger internet service company in 2002. Jason then served for 9 years as the District Manager and Franchisee for Dep Jay Foods, Inc, overseeing the operations for a group of family owned franchise restaurants including Old Chicago, Quizno’s, and Wendy’s locations. He founded and directed the Helping Hands Ministries, a nonprofit group of over 45 volunteers charged with resource and volunteer assistance in Larned. Jason has also since attained a degree in Human Resources and a masters in Business Administration.
In addition to his 20 years of private business and non-profit experience, Jason has served on the Larned Tourism board, as well as helping in the building of the “Larned Civic Pride” organization. He also served on the committee to Bring Business back to Kansas, a group tasked with working with City, Eco-Devo, and and State offices on tax issues and planning to recruit ag-bio businesses back to Kansas. Jason lead multiple grant writing campaigns gaining national franchise sponsorships for local events.
“I feel extremely blessed for the opportunity to move my family to Wamego and to be working alongside such a talented chamber team as the new Executive Director. Together, we will continue to build strong partnerships and connections for the betterment of Wamego families and growing business community”
Said current Chamber President Steve Land, “Jason brings a unique combination of experience to understand both the inside workings of being a small business owner as well as his years of team building experience leading local tourism, eco-devo, and community non-profit initiatives. His passion for building local business paired with his success steering grant writing and programming initiatives will make him a valuable addition to the Wamego Chamber of Commerce. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jason, Sharon, Drake, and Evan to Wamego.”
