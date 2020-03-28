The Wamego City Commission will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 29, at City Hall, 430 Lincoln Ave., to discuss Governor Laura Kelly's executive "stay-at-home" order.
Wamego City Commission to hold special meeting
