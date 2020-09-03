WAMEGO, Sept. 3 -- Wamego High School has one positive COVID-19 result on the football team.
Superintendent Tim Winter released the following statement this afternoon in response to an email inquiry:
"Wamego High School was notified that a member of the Wamego High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19. We are in contact with the Pottawatomie County Health Department and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our players, managers and staff. The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not to return to school and or practices until cleared by the County Health Department. The last contact with the team was Friday, August 28. We are closely monitoring this situation as we work with the health department, and we wish all the best to the impacted player and family."
Winter also confirmed there have been no schedule changes due to the test result and tomorrow's game at Concordia is not affected.
