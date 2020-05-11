Wamego High School has set the 2020 commencement for 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at the Sports Complex.
“Thank you for your patience as we've navigated uncertainties and day-to-day changes while developing a plan to celebrate our Class of 2020,” said WHS Principal Kale Katt in the announcement letter. “This has been an unprecedented school year, ad I have no doubt that the grit, determination and flexibility you've exhibited this final quarter will help you find happiness and success throughout your lives.”
If social gathering restrictions are extended, or further restrictions put into place, Katt said the district had the following options: (1) limit the amount of seating allowed for family and friends; or (2) hold a drive-through ceremony in front of the high school on the same date.
