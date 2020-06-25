WAMEGO, June 25 -- Wamego High School's graduation ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, will no longer be open to the public, according to WHS Principal Kale Katt.
Each graduate will be limited to four guests.
In a letter he sent to graduates and other community members, Katt said, "Due to the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the area, there will be a few changes," he said. "We are asking only four guests per graduates attend. Tickets will no longer be given, we are operating on the honor system."
Additionally, to limit the number of mass gatherings, the rehearsal has been rescheduled from Friday to 8:30 a.m., Saturday, before the ceremony.
Katt added masks will be given to all the graduates and they will be socially distanced throughout the rehearsal and ceremony. "USD 320 strongly encourages all guests to wear masks and to social distance."
For those who cannot attend, WTC will record and livestream the commencement ceremony. It will air on Channel 540, the Wamego School Channel and be available on YouTube at this link: www.wtcks.com/WHS2020
"I wish I could tell you this is the final scenario," Katt said, "but I cannot. We are still in coordination with our health professionals and the county health department and there is still a possibility this could change to a drive-through scenario."
Katt said he would send another update on Friday.
