WAMEGO, June 23 -- Wamego High School will hold a traditional commencement ceremony at the Wamego Sports Complex at 10 a.m., Saturday.
As the Pottawatomie County Commission on Friday lifted all restrictions on the number of individuals at public gatherings, it will be open to the public, according to WHS Principal Kale Katt.
"Spectators and participants are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing," he said. "Because we will be outside, and it will probably be warm, please bring your own water. The drinking fountains are unavailable."
Spectator will be allowed to sit in the bleacher areas or stand anywhere outside the fence, Katt said. Only graduates and those participating in the ceremony will be allowed on the track and football field. No vehicles will be allowed in the Sports Complex parking lot until after 8 a.m.
In the event of severe weather on Saturday, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the lower gym at WHS. Attendance will be limited to four guests per graduate. Only visitors with a ticket, which will be handed out Friday at rehearsal, will be allowed to attend.
WTC will videotape and livestream the commencement ceremony. It will air on channel 540, the Wamego school channel. It will also be available with the following link: www.wtcks.com/
