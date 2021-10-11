Joshua Higdon, 34, Wamego, died as a result of a car accident at 12:23 Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.
The PTSO receive a 911 call of a single vehicle roll over accident on Military Trail Road near Bluebird road, according to the release. Deputies, EMS, the Wamego Police Department and Louisville Fire Department were all dispatched to the scene.
It was determined the driver and sole occupant of the truck had been ejected and he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
The initial investigation showed the truck was heading eastbound on Military Trail at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the truck rolled.
The accident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via the Crimestoppers link at pt.sheriff.com.
